Bradley Cooper keeps himself confined in fear of his mother contracting COVID-19

With the coronavirus pandemic grasping the world, many are still treading with caution for the sake of their immunocompromised loved ones.

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper in his latest interview spoke about his mother and her frail health which has confined him within his home to ensure she remains safe from the infectious disease that proves to be fatal to those with underlying health issues.

Speaking to Hamilton star Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine, the Silver Linings Playbook actor said: “I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house.”

"My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over,” he added.

He went on to further detail how he has now become more hands-on with her three-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper whom he shares with his ex Irina Shayk.

"We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard. I'm running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub,” he said.