Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi with 'message of solidarity'

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Wednesday for a day-long visit to the metropolis which was ravaged by torrential rains that triggered urban flooding and prolonged power outages last week.



The PML-N leader arrived with party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal. He held a meeting with PML-N leaders at Karachi airport's lounge.

Shehbaz advised the prime minister not to politicise the problems being faced by the people of Karachi and instead, help them.

“PM should not do politics and should work with the Sindh government,” said Shehbaz while talking to the media after arriving at the airport. He also added that the federal government should consult with the provincial government over the relief operations in the port city.

“Politics should not be done when Karachi is under water,” said the former Punjab chief minister. He added that the city was facing “destruction”.

The opposition leader also questioned where were the funds announced by the federal government for Karachi when it had promised billions of rupees for the metropolis.

Earlier before departing from Lahore, the former Punjab chief minister, spoke to Geo News, to say that he was coming to Karachi with "a message of solidarity" for the people of Sindh.

"After the destruction in Karachi due to [recent spell of] rains, everyone must work unitedly," said Shehbaz.

Speaking about three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz said that he was undergoing medical treatment and would return to the country without delay as soon as his doctors allowed it.



Army chief stresses on 'setting priorities right' in Karachi visit



Shehbaz's visit comes a day after Gen Bajwa arrived in Karachi on Tuesday for a two-day visit to the metropolis. The army chief was flown over the city for aerial reconnaissance of the urban flooding's ground impact.

He was briefed about the worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and the Army's support to civil administration across Sindh and Karachi.



"[Gen Bajwa] was apprised that unprecedented rains combined with decades of urban congestion, unplanned population settlement as well as infrastructural issues compounded the problem," the ISPR had said.

"No city in Pakistan can cope with a natural calamity of this scale," the army chief had said, adding: "The plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have Army’s all-out support, as having future repercussions on the economic security of the country."