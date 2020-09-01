CPEC: Asim Bajwa announces new jobs under Orange Train Lahore project

Announcement by CPEC chairman comes few days after Punjab CM said that project is expected to be up before end of this year. Photo: File

Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday announced 250 new job opportunities in the Orange Train Lahore project.

“250 new jobs of various categories for Orange Train Lahore by the operator,” tweeted Asim Bajwa.

He added that the applications can be sent to [email protected]

The announcement by the CPEC chairman comes a few days after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in an interview with Geo News, said that the project is expected to be up and running before the end of this year.

The CM had also said that the test-run of the project has already been completed, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.