Sindh govt announces launch of TV channel to 'counter propaganda'

Sindh government announced on Tuesday that it will be launching a new channel named GoSTV in order to "counter all propaganda" with live coverage from the streets.
Taking to Twitter, provincial minister for information Nasir Hussain Shah said that the channel would aim at countering all propaganda news against the Sindh government.
"Coming soon... to broadcast live coverage from the streets to counter all propaganda." the provincial minister wrote on Twitter.