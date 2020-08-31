Shehbaz Sharif to visit rain-hit Karachi

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will visit the city on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Karachi after nealy 50 people were killed in the ongoing monsoon season.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N president will meet the renowned philanthropist Faisal Edhi and the rain victims during his visit to the metropolis.

Shehbaz will also meet the local PML-N leaders at the party’s office in Nazimabad.

Karachi declared calamity-hit

The Sindh government on Saturday declared four cities of the province calamity-hit after back-to-back spells of heavy rains in August ravaged all infrastructure and left citizens' lives in peril.

According to a notification issued by the government's Relief Department, 20 districts in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) have been declared as "calamity-affected areas".

"Whereas the heavy rainfalls during monsoon season have caused loss of human life and property in various districts of the Province of Sindh, Government of Sindh, in exercise of powers vested under Section 3 of the Sindh National Calamities (Prevention & Relief) Act-1958, therefore, declares the following districts of the province as 'calamity-affected areas'," read the notification, shared by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.