KU awards 29 PhD, 33 MPhil in various disciplines

KU ASRB's meeting with Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awards the degrees. — The News/Files

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has awarded 29 PhD, 33 MPhil and two MS Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.

According to a statement issued Monday, the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of KU’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

PhD degrees were awarded to Nigar Zehra (Applied Economics [AERC]), Wirsha Shahid (Mass Communication), M. Hameed (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sabir Ijaz and Muhammad Salim (Political Science), Syeda Azra Tariq, and Samar Sajjad (Zoology), Shaiza Anjum Qadri (Botany [ISHU]), Shamsa Kanwal (Botany), Zubia Rashid and Bushra (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Munazza Rahim Hanafi, M Naeem Akhtar and M Siddique (Public Administration), Abida Iqbal Ansari and Narjis Naz (Genetics), Huma Afaque (Women’s Studies), Azeema Begum (Economics), Sadia Sadir and Irfan Sajid (Biochemistry), M Kashif (European Studies), Dr Rabia Arshad (Pharmacology [BMSI]), Wajeeha Riaz and Zara Israr (Clinical Psychology), Khawaja Ali Khan (Chemistry [HEJ]), Syeda Nazish Hasan (Education), Jawed Naseem (Computer Science), Mehwish Saleem (Social Work), and M Muzammil (Business Administration).

Moreover, MPhil degrees were awarded to M Ajmal, Fouzia Muslim and Humam Ahmed (Chemistry), Mohsin Zulfiqar (Women’s Studies), Sana Asad, Basit Khan, Aiman Pirzada, Zahida Shabir, Urooba Fatima, Maryam Amjad, Maleeha Akbar, Naureen Mallick, Sahar Ilyas, and Ali Muntazir Naqvi (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Nazia Emad (Botany), Saba Rafiq Mughal and Sadia Aslam (Statistic), Laiba Iqbal and Gul Rukh (Applied Economics [AERC]), Sidrah Nadeem (Microbiology), Rabia Majeed and Syeda Urooj Fatima (Environmental Studies), Asia Bibi and Ali Hasan (Islamic Learning), Aisha Akhlaq and Sundus Yousuf (Clinical Psychology), Ameer Bux and Hira Sajjad (Psychology), Muniba Gul (Criminology), Fouzia Nadeem (Molecular Medicine), Mustafa Kamal (Zoology), Azra Akbar (Chemistry [HEJ]), and Sadia Farman (Marine Biology).

Meanwhile, the MS course work (30 Cr Hrs) degrees were awarded to Muhammad Qasim (Public Administration) and Babar Khan (Education).