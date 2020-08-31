Fawad calls for better planning for next year's rain spell in Karachi

Fawad says we should learn from current situation and plan that this does not happen next year. Photo: File

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry urged everyone to learn from the current rains that wreaked havoc in Karachi and plan for next year’s monsoon season in the metropolis.

“The problem is that when rain ends and in a few days’ things will go back to normal, we will forget everything and go on with our lives,” lamented the minister in a tweet on Monday.

Chaudhry said that the rains will take place again next year and daily life would be disturbed and there will be a hue and cry over the issue again. He added that people should learn from the current situation and plan to ensure that another disaster is averted next year.



Fawad's tweet comes as the Meteorological Department predicted rain for Karachi today, after last week's downpour left roads across the city flooded and triggered power outages across the metropolis.



Last week's downpour was so intense that the Sindh government declared four cities of the province calamity-hit.

According to a notification issued by the government's Relief Department, 20 districts in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) have been declared as "calamity-affected areas".