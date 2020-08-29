Karachi’s DHA without electricity since Thursday

Several phases in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) were still without electricity for more than two days after unprecedented rains lashed the city on Thursday.

The streets in DHA, one of the city’s most expensive areas, were inundated with rainwater making the lives of residents miserable.

K-Electric, the sole power utility, has maintained that the area will not be energised completely till the rainwater is drained.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited the KE head office on Saturday and was given a briefing on the latest situation regarding restoration of supply to the affected areas.

“Water had entered close to 50% of KE’s substations across the city but especially so in the DHA, Clifton and other low-lying areas,” KE CEO Moonis Alvi told the chief minister.

“This water had to be drained and sensitive electrical equipment allowed to dry before the substations could be powered up in a safe and sustainable manner,” Alvi said.

Later, CM Shah met with Chairman Clifton Cantonment Board and directed to expedite drainage of water from DHA areas.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Commissioner Karachi has been directed to provide all possible assistance to DHA.