Downpours claim 19 lives in Balochistan: PDMA

According to the report, nearly 13 people were injured during the downpour. — INP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Nine children and three women were among 19 people who lost their lives in rain-related incidents during the ongoing month, Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority said Saturday.



According to the report, nearly 13 people were injured during the downpour.

It said that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Kalat, Kach, and Khuzdar.

At least 887 houses were completely destroyed while 98 were partially damaged in Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kalat, Jhal Magsi, and Khuzdar.

The rains dealt damage to three bridges in Kachi and Gwadar, the report said.

It noted that the current rain and floods had also caused damages to 11 roads in the province.

Meanwhile, Sibi-Quetta Highway had been repaired and restored for all kinds of traffic, while the flood situation was still persistent in urban and rural areas of the province.

The heavy rains have also caused a loss in the livestock and agriculture sector, the PDMA report said.

Moreover, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed relevant departments to remain functional to address problems of the public in rain-affected areas.

"Rehabilitation of rain-affected National Highway and roads should be ensured as soon as possible for provision of facilities in the areas", he said, adding that the irrigation sector would continue monitoring the water level of dams and spillway of Hub Dam to release extra water timely.

The PDMA has finalised all arrangements after following weather conditions, adding that data was being collected daily in liaison with all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.