ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the whole nation is feeling the pain of people of Karachi and announced that the federal government is moving to work together with the Sindh government to solve three major problems of Karachi.



“The whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through. However, out of this devastation and suffering there is now a positive development as my government, along with the Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi,” the prime minister announced on Twitter.

He added that the two will be working on cleaning the nullahs, finding a solution to the garbage issue in the city and resolving the water problems in the metropolis.

“Cleaning the nullahs once and for all and dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems, and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi,” PM Imran added.

Alvi hails develepment

President Arif Alvi welcomed the development and said Karachi and the rest of Sindh will never be left alone.

“A positive development. Cooperation between the federal and provincial governments can do wonders during this devastating crisis and also in the future in making of Storm Drains, Sewage Treatment, Solid Waste Management, Fresh Water Supply and Transport. Karachi and rest of Sindh will never be left alone,” he said.

The Centre and Sindh government have been at each others throats as rain spells have battered the province, with Karachi facing the major chunk of the disaster.

At least 80 people have been killed in Sindh, 47 in various rain-related incidents in Karachi.

Bilawal hopes Centre will fulfil 'constitutional duty'

A day earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had said he hoped that the Centre will fulfil its "constitutional duty" and help Sindh's economy get back on track

The PPP chairman also directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to ramp up the ongoing relief activities in Sindh.

“The province should ensure timely relief to the people affected by the rains,” he had said, adding that a survey should be conducted to record the damage incurred to public and private property,

The PPP chair had added that the repairing of roads should be concluded at the earliest and they should be reopened for traffic.