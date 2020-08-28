PM Imran to visit rain-lashed Karachi 'next week'

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Murad Saeed, as well as other senior officials, were present in the meeting, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh participated via video link from Karachi. — Twitter/Prime Minister's Office/Screengrab via The News

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan told him he would visit Karachi "next week".



The chief minister's remarks came after a meeting on Friday presided by PM Imran to review progress of the various development projects being carried out by the federal government in Sindh.

All federal government institutions have been instructed to provide help to Karachi in dealing with the destruction caused by torrential rains in August, said the prime minister.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Murad Saeed, as well as other senior officials, were present in the meeting, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh participated via video link from Karachi.

Governor Ismail briefed the premier on the latest situation in Karachi and presented a detailed review of the progress of the federal government's development projects in Sindh province, including in the port city.

PM Imran said he was fully aware of the development needs and problems of the people of Sindh and that the federal government would play its role in this regard.

A comprehensive plan on sewerage and drainage, as well as for clean drinking water, in Karachi is being formulated in consultation with stakeholders, he said.

The prime minister also said he spoke with CM Shah a day prior to discuss the situation after the recent rains in Karachi. "I have assured the Sindh government of all possible assistance from the Centre and the public institutions," he said.

Noting that "Karachi is the most important city of Pakistan", the premier assured that he would make use of all resources to tackle the emergency situation at present.

Meanwhile, the chief minister spoke about the havoc wreaked by the torrential rains, which broke all previous records of rains in Karachi.

"The Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, and the NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority] are helping us," he said. "I'm thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan; you called yesterday and offered to help in all possible ways."

"The prime minister has said he will come to Karachi next week," Shah said.

He said that he visited all the districts that received heavy rainfall this week and that almost the entire province is affected by the rains, with a lot of devastation in Karachi in particular.