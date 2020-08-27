Pakistani celebs lash out at govt after Karachi rain

The Pakistani Celebrities have lashed out at the authorities after torrential rains paralysed the city on Thursday

Famed actor Muneeb Butt slammed PTI, PPP and MQM-P over the situation Karachi is currently in and accused them of passing the buck to one another and not doing enough for the city.

“PTI says it has the mandate in the city but after the 18th Amendment, the provincial government is responsible for the civic matters,” he said, adding, “PPP says they are unable to work because they are denied the agreed share under the NFC.”

While indirectly referring to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Butt said, ”We do not have the authority to replace the sewer cover.”



Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram, wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram said she can’t believe the footage coming out of Karachi.

“Can’t believe the footage coming out of Karachi. Bypass’ filled with water, ship containers & cars floating down highways, back yards become pools & street turned into rivers: The city that has no water is now under water. My Prayers are with you Karachi.”

Meanwhile, actors Aijaz Aslam and Sarwat Gilani have prayed for everyone's safety during the rains.





