Torrential rains lashed Karachi leaving the city’s two of the poshest areas underwater, videos shared and news reports confirmed on Thursday.

Scores of social media users including Federal Minister Ali Zaidi posted videos and pictures showing Defence Housing Authority flooded with rainwater after heavy showers pounded the city for hours.

In its new weather alert, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has redacted its earlier rain prediction that heavy showers in the city could last until 4pm, saying that now it would last till 11pm.

KPT Underpass in Clifton is filled with rainwater.

"This is DHA KHI," Zaidi wrote on Twitter, adding, "Bang in front of my house- which is now partly flooded- but many homes in the neighborhood are under 4 feet of water".

"May Allah have mercy on those who live in low lying areas of this city," he added.








