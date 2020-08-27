Giraffe-owner in Karachi's DHA does not have valid license: Sindh wildlife dept

The owner of the pet giraffe had been warned six to seven months ago to not keep it at a residential area and shift it to a farmhouse. Twitter/norbert almeida (@norbalm)/Screenshots via The News

KARACHI: A family in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood that has kept a pet giraffe did not have a valid license to do so, Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Mahar said Wednesday, adding that the owner would soon be sent a fresh notice.

The issue reemerged after a person tweeted a small video clip of a giraffe amid the heavy monsoon rains.



Mahar said neither the DHA administration nor the residents of the locality had launched a complaint in this regard. The owner of the pet giraffe had been warned six to seven months ago not to keep it at a residential area and shift it to a farmhouse, he added.

Mahar said the DHA had laws and policies in place that govern its neighbourhood.

He said a permit to operate a mini zoo did not entitle one to house an elephant or giraffe.

"This was not clear in old format of mini zoo permit that is being added under new rules made by wildlife department," he wrote.

Mahar said the department would send a fresh request to the owner to shift the animal from the residential area.