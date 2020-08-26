Shibli Faraz says Opposition 'trying to spread hopelessness, chaos to avoid accountability'

The Senate had a day earlier rejected the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill adopted by the National Assembly after the PML-N and PPP voted against them. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition parties were resisting the passage of bills pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) because they prioritise self-interest over national interests, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz claimed on Wednesday.



"The opposition is trying to spread hopelessness and chaos to avoid accountability," the federal minister said on Twitter.



"The protection of criminal rights is dearer to them, not human rights. Failure is their destiny," he added.

Senate rejects two FATF-related bills

A day earlier, the Senate had rejected the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill adopted by the National Assembly after the PML-N and PPP voted against them.

During yesterday’s session, the two parties had insisted that the Leader of the House withdraw his remarks against their leadership, and the laid-down procedure concerning the bills be followed.

Dr Shahzad Waseem, who represents the prime minister in the House, had maintained that he had not named anyone and had made a general statement that Pakistan had not been put on the grey list during the PTI government.

However, the PPP lawmakers had insisted that Dr Waseem clarify that it was no political leadership but the Foreign Office that had issued a notification against other persons and outfits, including Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The two FATF Bills had been moved by Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and were rejected through the voice vote.