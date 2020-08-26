PM Imran talks to Abdullah Abdullah, says 'no military' solution to Afghan conflict

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the hope that intra-Afghan talks would begin soon as he held a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan's Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

“Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive political settlement contributing to durable peace, security, and prosperity in Afghanistan,” PM Imran said.

He said that there is “no military” solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier made the comments during a telephonic conversation with Chairman Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah



Pakistan looks forward to the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest, the premier added.



He also underscored the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, that are based on common faith and culture, shared history and fraternal bonds between the two countries.

The premier reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further deepen brotherly ties and enhance cooperation in all fields.

PM Imran invited Dr Abdullah to visit the country as soon as possible to exchange views on advancing the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Dr Abdullah appreciated Pakistan's support in the Afghan peace process.

"We reiterated on the unique opportunity to reduce violence, start [Intra-Afghan] talks and pursue a path to a dignified and durable peace," the Afghan leader said, of his conversion with the premier.

”I thanked the PM for invitation, and [will] visit Pakistan in near future,” he added.