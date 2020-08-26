Rescue and relief operations continue in rain-hit Karachi

A view of vehicles passing through rain water accumulated at Shahrah-e-Faisal after heavy rain in Provincial Capital. Photo: APP

KARACHI: Pakistan Army continued with relief and rescue efforts in the port city on Wednesday after many residents of its low-lying areas were affected by torrential rains.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Army Engineers' machinery including heavy plant effort is in progress to stop water flow from Malir Nadi by refilling the breached area."

Water in Malir Nadi has been reduced and backflow from Quaidabad to Malir Nadi has started, said the military's media wing, adding that boats have been deployed in various areas to shift stranded people to safer places.

ISPR added that more than 200 families have been marooned on rooftops due to heavy flooding in Malir Nadi, Kohi Goth and Dur Muhammad Goth.

“Cooked meal being provided to affected population struck due to heavy rains. Due to heavy water current at the moment, Army helicopters will be flown to rescue these families after weather clearance,” it added.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had directed military troops to set up relief operations in Karachi to assist people affected by heavy rains.

“Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care”, the army chief had said.

Rains sink Karachi's 90-year-old record

According to The News, the Met Office on Tuesday confirmed that the 90-year record of the monsoon downpour was broken with heavy rains in August this year.

The 90-year record was broken after a 345mm downpour was recorded at Karachi’s PAF Faisal Base in August, making it the wettest month since 1931, which was previously recorded rainfall up to to 298.4mm in 1984, reported The News.

The most amount of rainfall up to 272mm was recorded at Masroor Base in 2007, whereas, the August 2020’s downpour was recorded up to 228.5mm and is still continuing. In 1979, 262.5mm rain had been recorded in MOS Old Airport while the recent downpour was 168.9 in the same area.

According to the Met Office, 114mm rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 83mm in Sadar, 81mm in Landhi, 77.8mm at University Road, 76.6mm in Nazimabad, 70.8mm in Saadi Town, 65.8mm at Jinnah Terminal, 49.8mm in North Karachi, 42.8 in Surjani and the lowest amount of downpour was 21.9mm in Keamari.

The MET Office on Monday had forecast heavy rainfall in the city till Thursday, warning that urban flooding could take place in the city.

Power woes

Power breakdowns were also reported in many areas of the city, with almost 90% of the metropolis experiencing power outages as rains lashed the city.

Electricity supply remained suspended in Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, various areas of District Central, old city areas, vast areas of district Malir, Korangi, Landhi, Keamari and adjoining areas for several hours, according to The News.

K-Electric said its teams were working to restore power while in many areas, electricity supply had already been restored.