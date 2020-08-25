Justin Timberlake makes big revelations about his 2006 single 'SexyBack'

Singer Justin Timberlake has revealed that his 2006 track 'SexyBack' was inspired by David Bowie’s 'Rebel Rebel'.

The 39-year-old divulged: "I was listening to 'Rebel Rebel', which essentially is about a cross dresser. And so I was picturing guys, girls, all iterations of that in a club, singing this to each other."

Speaking on the Apple Music podcast, he continued: "I said, this has to be so simple and a vibe and just like an attitude."

"I was like, ‘What’s the most audacious thing you could possibly say?’ And that was the first line of the song,” Timberlake recalled how he arrived at the song’s titular lyrics.

'SexyBack' was released in 2006 as part of Timberlake’s second studio album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The song became his first No 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed at the top spot for seven weeks. It went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 2007 ceremony.