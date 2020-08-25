Landsliding in Karachi: Over 20 cars crushed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

At least 20 cars were crushed due to land sliding in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area as rains wreaked havoc all across Sindh.



According to SSP East Sajid Mir, the land sliding occurred near Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Munawar roundabout. He added that no loss of life was reported in the incident.

SSP Mir said that multiple bikes and cars parked there were damaged as a result of the landslide. He added that the houses nearby have been vacated as a precautionary measure.