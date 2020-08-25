Landsliding in Karachi: Over 20 cars crushed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At least 20 cars were crushed due to land sliding in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area as rains wreaked havoc all across Sindh.
According to SSP East Sajid Mir, the land sliding occurred near Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Munawar roundabout. He added that no loss of life was reported in the incident.
SSP Mir said that multiple bikes and cars parked there were damaged as a result of the landslide. He added that the houses nearby have been vacated as a precautionary measure.
