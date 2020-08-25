Dr Sohail Rajput appointed new Karachi commissioner

KARACHI: The Sindh government appointed Sohail Rajput to the post of Commissioner Karachi on Tuesday, after transferring Iftikhar Shallwani to the post of secretary Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah approved Rajput's appointment — who is a Grade 21 officer — as the new commissioner of the port city.

Who is Dr Sohail Rajput?

A senior government officer who joined the civil service in 1991, Dr Rajput was serving at the post of additional secretary at the Ministry of Finance before his appointment as commissioner of the Karachi Division.

He has previously been appointed to the posts of secretary local government Sindh board, secretary finance Sindh, commissioner Hyderabad Division and principal secretary to the chief minister Sindh.

In 2018, Dr Rajput's services were transferred to the federal government where he was appointed to the Ministry of Finance as the additional secretary.

On August 18, 2020, his services were once again transferred to the Sindh government. He is expected to take charge as Commissioner Karachi soon.