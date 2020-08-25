Karachi rain: Different parts of the city receive light to heavy showers

KARACHI: Parts of the metropolis received heavy to light rain on Tuesday, causing traffic jams and problems for motorcyclists a day after the Meteorological Department (Met Department) warned that the port city may witness urban flooding due to the heavy showers.

Malir, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Saadi Town, Liaquatabad, Federal B. Area, North Karachi, Surjani Town and North Nazimabad were some of Karachi's areas that received heavy rainfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The flow of traffic was disrupted on Natha Khan bridge due to the rain. According to authorities, Gulshan-e-Hadeed received 105 mm rain over the past 24 hours whilst Landhi received 45mm of rain.

Met Department issues urban flooding warning

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday said that heavy rainfall will continue in Karachi till Thursday, warning that urban flooding could take place in the city.

In its latest advisory, the PMD said that rains could hit the southern parts of the city from Monday to Wednesday and also upper parts of Sindh from Tuesday to Thursday.

“Rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Monday to Wednesday,” it had said.

The department had warned that heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and waterlogging not only in Karachi but also Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin.

