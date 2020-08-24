‘Chinese investors keen on exploring more areas of investment in Pakistan’

Top Chinese investors met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and expressed keenness to further explore areas for investment in Pakistan, Chairman CPEC Authority (retd) Lt Gen Asim Bajwa said in a statement.



“PM met top Chinese Investors working on various projects. Showed their keenness to further explore areas for investment in Pakistan, owing to improving business climate [in the country]. PM directed all cabinet members to facilitate future investment as [a] special priority,” he tweeted.

Earlier, in a statement, the PM Office said that PM Imran has assured the Chinese companies of “every possible facilitation” in a bid to strengthen business ties between the countries.



A delegation of 10 leading Chinese companies, undertaking business ventures in vital sectors including energy, communications, agriculture, science and technology, financial sector, and industry called in the prime minister and discussed business opportunities in the country.

The premier said that Pakistan accorded great importance to strengthening its relations with China, adding that strengthening of business-to-business ties of the people of the two countries, was a foremost priority.

The delegation comprised representative of Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), China Gezhouba (Group) Pakistan, China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Company Ltd, China Railway Group Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and China Mobile Pakistan Limited.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Javed Afridi, CEO Haier were also present.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razaq Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Atif R Bokhari, Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa also attended the meeting.

PM Imran asked the Chinese business houses to set up their regional offices in Pakistan.

The Chinese investors thanked the prime minister for his personal interest in facilitating them and the business community in Pakistan.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the business-friendly policies of the present government, especially in improving "ease of doing business".

“Various reforms introduced at policy and implementation level have enhanced confidence of the Chinese business community and Pakistan is being looked upon as a major partner in development in the post-COVID-19 environment”, Ambassador Jing said.