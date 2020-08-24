Karachi weather: PMD issues alert for urban flooding in Sindh cities

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned of urban flooding, waterlogging in lower Sindh, including Karachi as the monsoon rains continue throughout the country.



In its latest advisory, the PMD informed that rains can hit the southern parts from Monday to Wednesday and also upper parts from Tuesday to Thursday.

“Rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Monday to Wednesday,” it said.

The Met Office said that rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during Monday and Tuesday.

“Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers (with few heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Tuesday to Thursday,” it further added.

The department warned that heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding, waterlogging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin.

Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in hill torrents of Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the period, it said.

While urging authorities to remain alert, the Met Office said: “Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Haripur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad on Wednesday and Thursday and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.”

Karachi has been witnessing a prolonged spell of monsoon rains this year, which has also caused a loss of lives and property. The fifth rain spell in Karachi has brought with it unexpectedly heavier showers than before that have caused severe urban flooding in low-lying areas with nullahs overflowing despite the recent cleanup operations.