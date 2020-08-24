Two women attacked with acid over property dispute, say police

KARACHI: Two siblings, a woman and her brother, threw acid on two other women on Sunday over a property dispute, according to police.



As per a report on Geo News, Kerry Baloch and Zeenat — according to police — went to the house of a woman named Asma to convince her to vacate their plot. The plot was the cause of the dispute between the two parties.

Police said that Asma and her brother threw acid on the women which caused them to endure severe burn injuries.

The women were immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital's Burns Ward. Zeenat suffered a more serious wound compared to Kerry from the alleged acid attack.



Police registered a case against Zeenat under the provisions of terrorism and arrested Asma's brother. Asma, however, managed to flee. Police said they were conducting raids to apprehend the suspect.

The two parties had taken their dispute over the same plot to court as well, it was later discovered.

