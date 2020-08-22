SAPM Bukhari says special flights to take back students to China

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari said Saturday he has instructed his ministry to arrange special flights for Pakistani students who want to go back to China.



The move comes after air travel and other restrictions were imposed across the world, including China and Pakistan, to curb coronavirus.

Several students who had returned from China to spend time with their families in Pakistan were left stuck in the country and were unable to return to China to continue their studies.

Pakistan has now resumed international and domestic flight operations following a reduction in coronavirus infections across the country.

"Pakistani students who‘ve been waiting to go back to China to continue their education, please register yourselves on the given link," said the premier's aide.

"I will also be taking up the unresolved visa issues with relevant authorities," he added.