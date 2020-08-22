close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
August 22, 2020

PM Imran meets DG SPD, discuss strategic plans

Sat, Aug 22, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Director General, Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj in Islamabad, on August 22, 2020. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan  met Director General, Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj on Saturday, a statement from the PM's Office said.

DG Manj informed the prime minister regarding the initiatives of the Strategic Plans Division.

PM Imran lauded the role and contribution of SPD to the country, the statement added.


