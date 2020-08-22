PM Imran meets DG SPD, discuss strategic plans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Director General, Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj on Saturday, a statement from the PM's Office said.
DG Manj informed the prime minister regarding the initiatives of the Strategic Plans Division.
PM Imran lauded the role and contribution of SPD to the country, the statement added.
