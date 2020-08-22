Karachi's power supply disrupted as 600 feeders trip amid heavy rains

KARACHI: The city's power supply was disrupted Saturday as 600 power supplying feeders tripped following heavy rains.

The areas that had experienced power outages include Surjani Town, Orangi Town, North Karachi, New Karachi, Liaquatabad, Jamshed Quarters, FC Area, Khamosh Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ahsanabad, Shadman Town, Safoora Goth, FB Area, Power House, parts of Clifton, among others.

According to reports, FB Area's block nine has been facing a power outage from the past five hours causing an outcry among the residents.

Meanwhile, the director Meteorological Department said that a system of clouds has started moving towards the port city from the east.

The rain bearing system is currently looming over Karachi's southeast district, he added.

Moreover, a tree had fallen near the Ayesha Bawani academy on Shahrah-e-Faisal causing a disruption in traffic.

100mm expected

According to Director Meteorological Department Abdul Qayyum Bhutto, the city might receive 100mm of rain today.

The Met department director said that various areas in the city will either receive heavy or moderate rain showers.

Bhutto said that the monsoon spell can last with intermittent rain showers until Wednesday, adding that heavy rains can cause urban flooding.

The fifth rain spell in Karachi has brought with it unexpectedly heavier showers than before that have caused severe urban flooding in low-lying areas with nullahs overflowing despite the recent cleanup operations.

KE warns citizens

In light of rains, KE, the city's sole power provider, has warned citizens to stay away from broken wires, electricity poles, and PMTs.

"Unsafe use of electrical appliances in rain and accumulated water can lead to accidents," KE added.

Yesterday, at least five people were killed in the metropolis in rain-related incidents, rescue services officials said. Two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth, while two others were electrocuted and one teenager was swept away by the ferocious currents of the surging Lyari River.