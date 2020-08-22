Parts of Karachi may receive heavy to moderate rain showers today

Under the ongoing monsoon spell, Karachi may receive 100mm of rain on Saturday, according to Director Meteorological Department Abdul Qayyum Bhutto.

The Met department director said that various areas in the city will either receive heavy or moderate rain showers.

He said that the monsoon spell can last with intermittent rain showers until Tuesday, adding that heavy rains can cause urban flooding.

The fifth rain spell in Karach has brought with it unexpectedly heavier showers that caused severe urban flooding in low-lying areas and nullahs to overflow despite the recent cleanup operations.

At least five people were killed in the metropolis in rain-related incidents on Friday, rescue services officials said. Two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth, while two others were electrocuted and one teenager was swept away by the ferocious currents of the surging Lyari River

In many cases, up to waist-deep water was reported across Surjani Town, North Karachi, Orangi Town and dozens of adjoining informal settlements.

According to The News, the northern parts of the city received an unprecedented 186mm of rain, which resulted in areas such as Surjani Town, North Karachi, Orangi Town, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad being paralyzed and their main roads and localities flooding.