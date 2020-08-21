Xi terms CPEC of ‘great important’ for Pak-China ties

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is of great importance to promoting in-depth development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Xinhua reported.



The Chinese president made these remarks in a verbal message to President Arif Alvi.

Xi said he appreciates the fact that Alvi sent a congratulatory letter to the opening of the Second Conference of the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism, which fully demonstrated that Alvi attaches great importance to and supports the China-Pakistan relationship and construction of the CPEC.

China and Pakistan are good brothers and partners who share a special friendship, Xi said, adding that political parties from both sides often carry out friendly consultations and constantly build political consensus, which is conducive to steadily advancing the construction of the CPEC as well as high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Xi said the global fight against COVID-19 has fully demonstrated that mutual support, solidarity and cooperation present a sure way for humanity to defeat this virus.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future, jointly promote regional solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard the good momentum of peace and development in the region.

President Arif Alvi, in a congratulatory message to the conference, termed the CPEC as ‘an iconic project of the Belt & Road Initiative which will change the destiny of the region and promote regional connectivity’.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support to One China policy and strongly opposed any foreign intervention in internal affairs of China with regard to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Alvi had also thanked China for supporting Pakistan on Kashmir issue.