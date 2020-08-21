Atiqa Odho says, 'justice served' after acquittal in liquor bottles case

RAWALPINDI: Actor Atiqa Odho said 'justice was served, albeit belated’ after she was acquitted in a nine-year-old case related to possession of liquor bottles by a Rawalpindi court, Geo News reported Friday.



According to the reports, the city's civil court heard the case of liquor possession against Odho. During the hearing, the court acquitted the actress after nine years, two months, and 14 days.

Judge Yasir Chaudhry ruled on the basis of merit, remarking that there was no evidence against the actress; therefore, she was acquitted.

It is to be noted that Odho was accused of carrying two bottles of liquor in her bag while travelling from Islamabad to Karachi. The former chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Chaudhry, had taken a suo motu notice, following which a case had been registered against Odho at the Airport police station on June 7, 2011.

The course of the case saw 210 appearances, while 16 judges were changed.

In a statement following the court's verdict, Odho said justice was eventually served, albeit belatedly.