Veteran politician Hasil Bizenjo passes away after battling cancer

National Party president Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo passed away on Thursday in Karachi after battling lung cancer, Geo News reported.



He had been admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in a critical condition in the morning. The veteran politician had reportedly been battling lung cancer for the past few months.

Senator Bizenjo served as the Minister for Maritime Affairs in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's cabinet from 2017 to 2018.

He is considered a revered figure in Pakistan's political landscape for his unwavering stance on democracy.

'Distinguished politician' — Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise of the veteran politician.

“He was a distinguished politician,” President Alvi said, adding that his services will always be remembered.

'Guiding light for democracy' — Pervaiz Rashid

PML-N's Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that the veteran politician would always be remembered for his services in strengthening the country's democracy. "Whenever we spoke of democracy in the country, he was a guiding light. His passing away is not the extinguishing of a flame, because he has lit a thousand more lamps which will continue to burn."

"Hasil Bizenjo started his political career when the people of Pakistan did not have the right to vote and they wanted the right to vote," he said, adding: "Hasil Bizenjo had played an integral part in getting people their right to vote."

"Today the Constitution, democracy, human rights and parliament that we have in our country, all have his toil, blood and sweat mixed in them."

He said that in Pakistan whenever forces stood up against prejudice and in support of tolerance, his name was always among them.

"Hasil Bizenjo was not a man, he was an era. An era which took us out of dictatorship and set us on the path to democracy."

'No parallel' — Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman of the PPP said that she was deeply saddened and shocked over the news of Bizenjo's death.

She said he was a towering figure when it comes to progressive politics. "Forget Balochistan, he had no parallel when it comes to the entire country's progressive politics."

Rehman said that the senior politician never compromised on his principles and stood firm on his stance against dictatorship and with any one oppressed. "He was a man made of steel the likes of whom we will not find today."

He had the political landscape will forever be incomplete without him.

'None honest like him' — Raza Rabbani

PPP's Senator Raza Rabbani said that Bizenjo struggled for provincial autonomy throughout his life.

Rabbani said that the country had not seen an honest politician like Bizenjo.

'Unforgettable service to democracy' — Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, lamenting over the death of the veteran politician, said that his services for the Constitution, democracy, and parliament are unforgettable.

'Balochistan deprived' — Jam Kamal

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal also expressed grief over the death of the senior politician.

"Balochistan has been deprived of a prominent political figure," he said.

The chief minister prayed for the departed soul and for God to grant patience to the family members.

'Extremely saddened' — Akhtar Mengal

Balochistan National Party president Akhtar Mengal said he is "extremely saddened by the news of Hasil Bizenjo's passing".

He extended his deepest condolences and prayed for God to elevate his ranks in heaven. "Prayers with the family during this difficult time," he added.

'Voice of the people' - Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said he was shocked and saddened by the news. He remembered Bizenjo as a "distinguished politician" from Balochistan who was the "voice of the people of his province".

Shehbaz said Bizenjo "stood for progressive and rule-based politics".

'A great loss for Pakistan' — Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, describing it as a great loss to the country, its democratic forces and Balochistan, according to a statement by the PPP.

"Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo remained at the forefront in the struggle for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy," said the statement, adding that he was a "strong voice against injustices to Balochistan".

His sacrifices would be remembered by the political and democratic workers like those rendered by his father Mir Ghous Bux Bizenjo, it said.

The PPP chairman also noted his role in upholding the Constitution, restoration and strengthening of democracy and respect and protection for human rights.