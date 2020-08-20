close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2020

Muharram moon sighted, Ashur on Aug 30

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 20, 2020
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in underway in Karachi to sight the moon for the first month of the Islamic year Muharram-ul-Haram.

Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman is chairing the meeting in Karachi whereas the zonal committees are meeting in their respective areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has already said that there is a good chance of moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram on August 20 (Thursday).

The PMD, in a statement, said that the new moon of Muharram, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 07:42 PST on August 19.

Therefore, according to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the moon of Muharram on the evening of August 20 i.e. on 29th of Zilhij, 1441 AH.

The weather is expected to be cloudy/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

If the moon is sighted as predicted, then Yaum-ul-Ashura in the country would be observed on August 30 (Sunday).

