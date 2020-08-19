close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

COAS Bajwa meets US ambassador, thanks him for services to country

Wed, Aug 19, 2020
The outgoing Ambassador Paul W Jones, US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met Ambassador Paul W Jones, the US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan on his “farewell visit”, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said that Gen Bajwa thanked the ambassador for his services and contributions to Pakistan.

"[The] visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for the Afghan Peace and Reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region," the military's media wing added.

Ambassador Jones became US Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan in September 2018.

