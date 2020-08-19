Earthquake in Karachi

KARACHI: A small earthquake measuring 3.0 on Richter scale struck Karachi on Wednesday at 05:16pm, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The shocks were felt in Landhi, Korangi, Malir and Gadap areas. However, there was no loss of reported.

The PMD stated that the centre was 10km deep in Gadap, North of Karachi.

More to follow.