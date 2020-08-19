close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
Pakistan

August 19, 2020

Earthquake in Karachi

Pakistan

Wed, Aug 19, 2020

KARACHI: A small earthquake measuring 3.0 on Richter scale struck Karachi on Wednesday at 05:16pm, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The shocks were felt in  Landhi, Korangi, Malir and Gadap areas. However, there was no loss of reported.

The  PMD stated that  the centre was 10km deep in Gadap, North of Karachi.

More to follow.

