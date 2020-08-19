Fifth generation warfare underway to spread chaos: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: The PTI's federal ministers on Tuesday listed down the performance of their ministries, the government's wins, and the austerity measures taken over the past two years under Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Vawda, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Shibli Faraz, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Ali Zaidi — the federal ministers for communications, water resources, science and technology, information, inter-provincial coordination, and maritime affairs, respectively — held a press conference here in the federal capital to speak of the PTI government's performance.

Information Minister Sen Shibli Faraz said PM Imran had vowed not to spare the "mafia" when he took charge, saying it was the democratic right to apprise the people of the government’s performance after two years.

"Fifth generation warfare is underway. It is meant to spread chaos and hopelessness," he said, accusing the Opposition of spreading despair among the public.

Telecommunications industry saved Rs750m

Murad Saeed, the communications minister, said his ministry was overhauled and up to Rs750 million were saved by taking austerity measures.

The ministry has initiated an electronic billing system and recovered Rs12.56 billion by overcoming irregularities, he said. The previous government had no public-private project, he added, while his ministry signed agreements with 1,500 bigger and smaller brands to mobilise the e-commerce sector.

"People had earlier stopped using the postal services [but later on] public increased their trust on the national postal services," he said, adding that the ministry had also launched an urgent services.

Saeed added that the revenue from postal services rose from Rs10 billion to Rs18 billion during the PTI tenure.

He said the National Highway Authority (NHA) bumped up its revenue to Rs50 billion and the Motorway police’s response time was being reduced from seven to two minutes.

Pakistan producing 250 ventilators



Chaudhry, the science and technology minister, said the ministers accompanying him in today's press conference and laying out details of the government's performance had no "bad repute".

"[PM] Imran Khan brought an end to corruption," he said, adding that neither does the premier engage in corruption nor allow it.

The federal minister said the PTI government focused on the technology ministry and the country would soon start exporting ventilators.

"At this time, we are manufacturing 250 ventilators," Chaudhry said, adding that Pakistan would provide the latest technology to the agricultural farms.



CCI meeting convened within govt’s initial 30 days

Dr Mirza, the inter-provincial coordination minister, said the government had summoned a Council of Common Interests session within its first 30 days.

She said a federal coordination committee for sports was set up to help the government project a softer image through sports.

Mirza said the government made policies for sports by taking on board all the organisations.



112 small dams

Vawda, the water resources minister, said the government was going to build 112 small dams and that the Diamer-Bhasha dam would change the face of Pakistan.

"My ministry is the only ministry that has its own credit rating," he said, continuing that the rating was a sign of big success for the PTI government.

"After the credit rating, the government of Pakistan does not need a sovereign guarantee," explained the minister, adding in the same vein that the issue of Indus Water security persisted.

He continued that the government was focused on resolving Sindh’s water crisis.

"After Ayub Khan, work has started on hydro projects," said Vawda, adding that the entire credit went to PM Imran.



Marine service company approved

Zaidi, the for maritime affairs minister, said the premier had approved a marine service company and big changes would soon be introduced at Port Qasim in Karachi.

The minister said fish processing plants would be installed and, under the Kamyab Jawan programme and loans, would be given to local fisherfolk.