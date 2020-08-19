31 Punjab police officers placed in red category: PM Office

ISLAMABAD: 31 police officers of Punjab police have been placed in the red category over poor performance by the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), the PM Office said on Wednesday.



On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the performance evaluation of the police department has been launched with show-cause notices and warnings issued to irresponsible officials with poor performance record, read the statement.

The PM Office said it had received evaluation reports from inspectors generals (IGs) of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtankhwa on the performance of officers regarding the redressal of complaints registered at the PM's Citizen Portal.

Three divisional police officers (DPOs) posted in Rahim Yar Khan, Nankana Sahib and Bhakkar have been given notices and directed to submit their replies within a week. In case of no reply, strict action will be taken, the PM Office warned.

According to the report, the Punjab IGP appreciated the police officials with good performance including DPO Mandi Bahauddin, Superintendent Police Gulgasht Multan and Additional IG Special Branch.

The KPK IGP issued notices to six police officials of the provincial police department on poor performance, the PM Office said.