Muharram 2020: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow (Thursday) to sight the moon for the first month of the Islamic year Muharram-ul-Haram, said a statement issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Wednesday.

Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would hold the meeting in Karachi after Asr prayers whereas the zonal committee would hold their meetings in their respective areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has already said that there is a good chance of moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram on August 20 (Thursday).

The PMD, in a statement, said that the new moon of Muharram, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 07:42 PST on August 19.

Therefore, according to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the moon of Muharram on the evening of August 20 i.e. on 29th of Zilhij, 1441 AH.

The weather is expected to be cloudy/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

If the moon is sighted as predicted, then Yaum-ul-Ashura in the country would be observed on August 30 (Sunday).