Six killed in Haripur exchange of fire

An exchange of fire between two groups in Haripur killed six people, including five brothers, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Police said three suspects were arrested after the shooting and weapons were recovered from them while the others managed to escape.

According to details, three people were also injured in the firing.

Following the incident, the District Police Officer (DPO), along with a heavy contingent of police, arrived at the spot and began searching for the suspects in the area.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital, police added.