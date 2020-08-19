Pano Aqil: Man knifes 11 members of a family to death

Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect accused of killing 11 members of a family — including six women and five children — in Pano Aqil, confirmed Senior Superintendent (SSP) Sukkur Police Irfan Samo.



The SSP said that the accused murdered the victims with a knife. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report on the matter.

The CM was informed by the IG that the accused has been arrested. However, the CM directed the province’s top cop to investigate the crime from "all angles" and directed police to check whether the murders were committed due to a family dispute or enmity.

Murad directed district authorities and police to cooperate with the family.