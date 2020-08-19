Kamal says all CMs have started acting like 'dictators', do not disburse funds to local gov'ts

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal complained on Tuesday that provincial chief ministers have started acting like “dictators” and do not disburse funds to local bodies for needed projects.

Kamal, who was speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Karachi, alleged that the chief ministers hoard funds allocated by the National Finance Commission (NFC) and warned that Pakistan "can no longer work under the current system".

“Democratic parties that come in to power turn into big dictators,” Kamal alleged. He added that the funds received under the NFC are not the CM's and should be distributed to local governments.

The former Karachi mayor complained that the rights guaranteed under the 18th Amendment have not been devolved "to the lower level".

The former Karachi mayor was speaking ahead of his appearance before the accountability court. The PSP leader has been accused in a case over the illegal allotment of plots in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood. He has been named in the case along with PSP's Anis Qaimkhani and PPP's Nisar Morai.