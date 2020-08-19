CTD guns down two alleged militants in Karachi

KARACHI: Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with police, confirmed Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) In-charge Mazhar Mashwani.



According to the official, CTD officials raided Karachi’s Baldia area after receiving a tip-off of two alleged terrorists arriving in the city. He added that the raid was carried out at the Mawach Goth of Baldia.

Mashwani said that one of the suspected militants, Adnan, belonged to the Bilal Mansoor group. He added that a few years ago, the group was involved in an exchange of fire with Rangers in Karachi’s Urdu Bazar. The exchange of fire had killed three terrorists. One of the terrorist's wife and kids were also killed in the incident.

