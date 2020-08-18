close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
Pakistan

APP
August 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Here are the safety measure to be followed during Muharram

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Aug 18, 2020
The wearing of masks and use of hand sanitisers is mandatory in the processions. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and scholars from different schools of thought agreed upon the SOPs required to curb coronavirus during the Muharram processions.

The consultative meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, agreed upon the SOPs, said a press release.

The representatives of ministries of interior, health, and district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were also present in the meeting.

The following SOPs were agreed upon in the meeting:

  1. Only licensed and traditional processions will be allowed
  2. The wearing of masks and use of hand sanitisers is mandatory
  3. Common glass for drinking water will be avoided during the processions and majalis
  4. The number of participants attending the gathering should be kept at minimum
  5. Majalis should be brief
  6. Aged persons will not be allowed to participate in the processions
  7. The processions will not be stopped at narrow places except at airy and spacious ones
  8. The volunteers will be assigned to ensure implementation of the SOPs
  9. Social distancing in gatherings and markings for sittings will be made
  10. People without masks will not be allowed to enter, management will provide masks at entry points
  11. Use of carpets will be prohibited
  12. Take-away food, hand shakes, and hugging will be banned
  13. The coronavirus tests of zakareen should be made mandatory and only those testing negative should be allowed to conduct majalis
  14. In closed doors, the use of air conditioners should be avoided
  15. The mourners should not be allowed to touch Alam (flag), Taazia and Shabih
  16. Criticising the opponents at mass gatherings should be avoided

