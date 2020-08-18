Coronavirus: Here are the safety measure to be followed during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and scholars from different schools of thought agreed upon the SOPs required to curb coronavirus during the Muharram processions.

The consultative meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, agreed upon the SOPs, said a press release.

The representatives of ministries of interior, health, and district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were also present in the meeting.

The following SOPs were agreed upon in the meeting: