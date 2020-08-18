Muharram moon 2020: ‘Good chance’ of moon sighting on Aug 20, says Met Office

KARACHI: There is a good chance of moon sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram 2020 on August 20 (Thursday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



The PMD, in a statement, said that the new moon of Muharram, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 07:42 PST on August 19.

Therefore, according to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the moon of Muharram on the evening of August 20 i.e. on 29th of Zilhij, 1441 AH.

The weather is expected to be cloudy/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

If the moon is sighted as predicted, then Yaum-ul-Ashura in the country would be observed on August 30 (Sunday).

