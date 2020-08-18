Indian politician Mehbooba Mufti chastises Modi-led regime for religious extremism

Former chief minister of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday chastised Modi-led regime for religious extremism, criticising that India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no place for minorities.

In a tweet, Mufti highlighted that states like Nagaland and MP are moving towards semi-autonomous status and have exclusive rights for locals, whereas, IIOJK entitled to all of this constitutionally has been robbed because of being a Muslim dominant state.

"BJPs Flag of India has no place for minorities, hence validating Jinnah’s two-nation theory," she wrote on Twitter.

Tensions reached a new high between India and Pakistan after August 5, 2019, when India scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir. It has been almost six months and the curfew imposed on the disputed territory continues.

The Muslim-majority valley has been under a strict military-enforced curfew as Indian authorities block communication services and restrict freedom of travel.