Suspected terrorist nabbed near railway station in Lahore





A suspected terrorist believed to be a member of a banned organisation was arrested near a railway station in Lahore while he was waiting for his accomplice, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Tuesday.



According to CTD sources, the suspected terrorist was identified as Liaquat. A suicide jacket and a grenade were allegedly recovered from his possession.

The sources said that the suspect was waiting for a 'fellow suicide bomber' and intended to target sensitive installations.

The suspect has been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation while a search operation has also been launched to find his accomplice.





