Suspected terrorist nabbed near railway station in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A suspected terrorist believed to be a member of a banned organisation was arrested near a railway station in Lahore while he was waiting for his accomplice, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Tuesday.
According to CTD sources, the suspected terrorist was identified as Liaquat. A suicide jacket and a grenade were allegedly recovered from his possession.
The sources said that the suspect was waiting for a 'fellow suicide bomber' and intended to target sensitive installations.
The suspect has been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation while a search operation has also been launched to find his accomplice.
A suspected terrorist believed to be a member of a banned organisation was arrested near a railway station in Lahore while he was waiting for his accomplice, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Tuesday.
According to CTD sources, the suspected terrorist was identified as Liaquat. A suicide jacket and a grenade were allegedly recovered from his possession.
The sources said that the suspect was waiting for a 'fellow suicide bomber' and intended to target sensitive installations.
The suspect has been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation while a search operation has also been launched to find his accomplice.