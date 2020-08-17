PM Imran stresses need for reforming power sector immediately

The power sector is in the way of the country's economic growth, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, noting that its immediate reform process was essential to lessen the burden on the consumers.

The premier, chairing a meeting on the power sector reforms on Monday, directed for early implementation of the restructuring roadmap that had been approved earlier, said a press release from the PM Office.

The prime minister appreciated the progress in mutually agreed changes to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts and said rationalisation of the cost would help in reducing the circular debt.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Special Assistants to PM Shahzad Qasim and Nadeem Babar, and other senior officials.

Issues related to the power sector, the proposed roadmap of reforming and restructuring of the sector, and others, including the issue of circular debt and negotiations with the IPPs, came under discussion.

The prime minister also advised the minister for power to apprise the public of the major milestone achieved in negotiations with the IPPs and its potential benefits for both domestic and commercial consumers.