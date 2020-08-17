Boat turns over in Keenjhar lake leaving 10 of a family dead

An overloaded boat turned over in Keenjhar lake on Monday leaving 10 members of a family dead, police confirmed.

Police said that the residents of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area were taking a ride when the boat overturned due to high speed and strong winds.



According to rescue sources, bodies of 10 people including two children have been recovered from the lake while three women were recovered alive and shifted to a nearby hospital. They are said to be in critical condition.

Reportedly, the boat can seat only four persons but it was carrying 13 people when it overturned.

Police said the sailor of the ill-fated boat has been taken into custody.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Tanveer said that 13 people were in the boat, including 11 women and two children. Tanveer said that swimmers from Pakistan Navy were called to help in the rescue operation.

Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah took notice of the incident, saying that the affectees should be facilitated in every possible way.

Shah also warned of strict action against those found in negligence that led to the deadly incident.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also expressed grief over the incident, saying that an inquiry should be done into the causes.