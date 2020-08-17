SAPM Sultan warns of virus resurgence if SOPs ignored

Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday warned that COVID-19 may spread in Pakistan again if masses ignored the coronavirus safety measures.

Noting that the country is reporting a steady decline in the COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks, the premier's aide said that the slightest carelessness from people can lead to the re-emergence of the pandemic.

"We should not undermine the use of masks and implementation of safety precautions to avoid the second wave," Sultan stressed.

"It is up to us to increase or decrease the number of cases in Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan has opened all sectors of the economy in a bid to revive its hard-hit economy.

The country has reported 289,215 positive COVID-19 cases of which 269,087 have recovered, with 6,175 deaths.

NCOC devises action plan for Muharram

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was apprised on a detailed plan of action for management of the holy month of Muharram and compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCOC meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, discussed daily situation brief, the establishment of sentinel sites, and SOPs compliance.

The forum was also briefed on arrangements and measures to ensure public health and safety during the upcoming month of Muharram.

The participants apprised that a detailed plan of action incorporating health guidelines and protocols are in place after lengthy consultations with all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar instructed that in order to contain disease spread its important that all necessary measures should be enforced and violations may be checked for compliance through corrective measures and fines.

He particularly emphasised upon wearing masks and maintaining social distance and more importantly checking tourists particularly those going to Northern Areas through on-spot testing ensured through mobile testing camps.

The NCOC was told that a total of 27 targeted lockdowns were in place across Pakistan as part of the test, trace, and quarantine (TTQ) strategy for disease control.