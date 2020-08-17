COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief during visit to kingdom

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s top military official, General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili during his official visit to the kingdom, a statement from the Ministry of Defense Saudi Arabia said Monday.



"Gen Bajwa was received by Saudi Arabia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili," the statement read.

The army chief is accompanied by Director-General Inter-Servies Intelligence Lt Gen. Faiz Hameed.

"During the meeting, prospects for military cooperation and ways to support and enhance it were reviewed, in addition to matters of common concern," the statement read.

Gen Bajwa had arrived in the kingdom earlier in the day on his official visit.

Earlier, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed to Reuters that the army chief was travelling to Saudi Arabia, saying that the visit was pre-planned and "primarily military affairs oriented."