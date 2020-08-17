IESCO cuts power supply to CDA chairman's office

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday severed power supply to the chairman of the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) office due to non-payment of bills.

According to the power supply company, electricity to the Mayor Office PWD Main Office G-9 sector was also suspended.

The IESCO spokesperson further revealed that power supply to the offices of the deputy director PWD and the Blue Area deputy director street lights were also suspended.

"The CDA hasn't paid dues for streetlights," said the IESCO spokesperson. "Power supply was suspended over non-payment of Rs1.40bn," he added.

IESCO owes us Rs8bn: CDA spokesperson

The CDA spokesperson reacted to the development, stating that the power supply company owed it Rs8bn.

"Our power supply was suspended without any prior notice," said the spokesperson. "The IESCO owes us more [than what the CDA owes it]," he said.

He said that the IESCO was paid an amount to set up a different meter for streetlights. The CDA spokesperson stated that IESCO uses the authority's land for its offices.

"IESCO owes the CDA Rs8bn," he said. "It has to pay us dues in the form of property taxes and rent for land."

On the other hand, the IESCO spokesperson responded by stating that the power supply of the CDA had been suspended after giving notice.